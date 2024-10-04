Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 122,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 79,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Heritage Global Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

