Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 122,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 79,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
