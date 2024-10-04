Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $374,000 in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EUSB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

