Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chemed were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $585.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.94. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $497.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.