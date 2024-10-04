Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $333,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

