Czech National Bank Acquires 40,268 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $276.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12. The company has a market capitalization of $506.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

