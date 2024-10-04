Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,796,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,726,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,930,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

