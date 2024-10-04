iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 7,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

