iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.51. 61,748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
