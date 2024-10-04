Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.21 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.46). 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 11,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

Northamber Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.21.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

