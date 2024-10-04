Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Trading Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 25,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

