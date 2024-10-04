FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 1,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
FFBW Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.
FFBW Company Profile
FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FFBW
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.