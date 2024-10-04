PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 15,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 88,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
PJX Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69.
About PJX Resources
PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PJX Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.