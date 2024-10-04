PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 15,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 88,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

PJX Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

