Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Teton Advisors Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.