Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.33.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

