i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.48 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Approximately 13,035,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 3,866,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.18 ($0.16).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £150 million, a PE ratio of 1,232.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

