Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.