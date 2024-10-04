Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
Logansport Financial Announces Dividend
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Logansport Financial
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.