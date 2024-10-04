Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). Approximately 1,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.51).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -422.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.15.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

