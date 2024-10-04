Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.