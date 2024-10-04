Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5,310.00 and last traded at $5,340.00. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,350.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4,849.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 23.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.