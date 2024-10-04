dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.52 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $18,338.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00104958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99591626 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,197.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.