Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.29 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

