Morpheus.Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $253,154.12 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $253,154.12 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.399491 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $266,440.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

