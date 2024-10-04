Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $329.54 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $62,288.58 or 1.00287616 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $329.54 million and $57.45 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,291 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,290.56443875. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 61,084.2348592 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $47,217,637.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

