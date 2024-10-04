Drift Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.53 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Drift has traded down 18% against the dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $131.85 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,799,470 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,243,914.876849 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.55638279 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $14,846,775.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.