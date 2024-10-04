TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $107.66 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 20% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,813,807 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,932,806.6274974 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08180299 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $15,264,610.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

