HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $589,030.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.10 or 1.00043726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004734 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $290,058.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.