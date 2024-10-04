Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $35.09 million and $121,591.60 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.31392229 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $142,517.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

