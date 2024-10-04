Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.46 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $122.46 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,094,065,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,093,754,191.380173 with 894,390,717.827538 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2254986 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,563,090.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

