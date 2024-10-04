Streakk Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $59,386.78 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00599324 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.