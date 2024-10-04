BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $905.28 million and $20.37 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $21,650,702.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.