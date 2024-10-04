ONUS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $169,740.25 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $60.48 million and $169,740.25 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.62277405 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $404,990.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.