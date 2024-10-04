PayPal USD Trading 0% Higher This Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $729.11 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 729,090,506 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 694,957,896.993213. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99980986 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $19,346,337.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

