Czech National Bank Has $147.89 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $147,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,179.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.4% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.