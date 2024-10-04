Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $254,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,767,000 after buying an additional 748,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,228 shares of company stock valued at $158,005,260. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $582.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $583.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

