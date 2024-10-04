AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $724,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

