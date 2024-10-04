AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

