AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $2.52 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ferguson by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $191.70 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.