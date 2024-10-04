Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after buying an additional 465,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,485,000 after buying an additional 339,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,138,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,286,000 after buying an additional 265,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.13 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,572 shares of company stock worth $2,721,672 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

