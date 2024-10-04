Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Cut by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after purchasing an additional 155,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $109.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

