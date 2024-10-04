Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

