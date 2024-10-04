Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

