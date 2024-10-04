Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 657 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 198,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

