Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 520 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,722.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

