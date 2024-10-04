Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,125 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

