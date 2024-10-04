LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Lifted by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

