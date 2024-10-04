FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.75. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

