Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 2,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

