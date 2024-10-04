Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 31,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Bexil Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Bexil Investment Trust Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

