Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 8,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 31,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

