R8 Capital Investments (LON:MODE) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

R8 Capital Investments plc (LON:MODE – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 721,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,522,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

R8 Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.25.

R8 Capital Investments Company Profile

R8 Capital Investments plc provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

